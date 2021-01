Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:43 Hits: 1

President Biden's coronavirus team is faulting the Trump administration for what it's calling a lack of planning in the government's COVID-19 response that is now forcing officials to ramp up federal action."What w...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/535219-biden-covid-czar-calls-trump-vaccine-planning-so-much-worse-than-we-could