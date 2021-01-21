Articles

Not long after being sworn in on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed a flurry of executive orders, many of which were aimed at combating the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire’s breakdown of Biden’s first-day orders.

The post Here are Biden’s first executive orders on health care appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/21/here-are-bidens-first-executive-orders-on-health-care/