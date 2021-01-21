The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Here are Biden’s first executive orders on health care

Not long after being sworn in on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed a flurry of executive orders, many of which were aimed at combating the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Mary Ellen McIntire’s breakdown of Biden’s first-day orders.

