Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

The brothers of Rep. Andy Biggs’ (R-Ariz.) said their sibling is “at least partially to blame” for the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Biggs’ brothers, William Biggs and Daniel Biggs, wrote in a letter to the editor to The Arizona...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535156-arizona-republicans-brothers-say-he-is-at-least-partially-to-blame-for-capitol