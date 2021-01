Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 21:55 Hits: 2

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has achieved his long-held dream of becoming Senate majority leader after three new Democrats were sworn into the Senate by Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday following President Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/524322-schumer-becomes-new-senate-majority-leader