Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 18:10 Hits: 2

Fox News host Chris Wallace designated President Biden's inaugural address as the "best" he's "ever heard" after the newly sworn-in president called for unity across the country.The "Fox News Sunday" a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/535043-chris-wallace-this-was-best-inaugural-address-ive-ever-heard