Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 18:52 Hits: 6

The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/ZA4GIfd1O9o/