Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 03:37 Hits: 8

GOP Rep. Steve Scalise (La.) has invited former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Donna Brazile to be his guest to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.“I thought it would be a good show of unity,” Scalise told The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534955-scalise-bringing-donna-brazile-as-guest-to-biden-inauguration