Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 02:46 Hits: 7

President Trump has reportedly floated the possibility of starting a new political party as he prepares to leave the White House amid internal struggles within the Republican Party.The Wall Stree...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534952-trump-has-talked-to-associates-about-forming-new-political-party