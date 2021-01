Articles

Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

President Trump on Wednesday granted clemency to more than 100 people in one of his final acts as commander-in-chief, including his former chief strategist, Stephen Bannon.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534960-trump-grants-clemency-to-more-than-100-people-including-bannon