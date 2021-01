Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 06:03 Hits: 9

Lil Wayne is among the recipients of a slew of pardons being issued by President Trump just hours before the commander in chief leaves office.The "6 Foot 7 Foot" rapper had faced up to 10 years in prison after plea...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/534909-lil-wayne-gets-11th-hour-trump-pardon