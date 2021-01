Articles

Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) described the Parkland, Fla., school shooting as a “false flag” event in a 2018 Facebook post uncovered by Media Matters. Greene made the remark while commenting on another user's comment on her own post. She...

