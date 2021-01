Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 13:26 Hits: 3

Nearly 200,000 flags have been placed on the National Mall ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, signifying the tens of thousands of people who won't be able to attend this year's ceremony.The Presiden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534738-200k-flags-placed-on-the-national-mall-representing-americans-who