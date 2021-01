Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

President Trump is preparing to issue dozens of pardons before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in at noon on Wednesday, with the big question being whether Trump will preemptively pardon himself before he leaves office...

