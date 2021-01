Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 18:54 Hits: 7

Vice President Pence is not expected to attend a send-off for President Trump at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, joining a host of other GOP officials who have declined to see the president off for his official departure...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534835-pence-other-gop-officials-expected-to-skip-trump-send-off