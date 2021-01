Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 22:03 Hits: 2

U.S. forces departing Somalia will move to other bases in East Africa instead of departing the continent, according to the head of U.S. Africa Command.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/531191-us-troops-leaving-somalia-to-move-to-other-east-africa-bases