Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lays into Twitter after lockout for election fraud claims

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 17:29 Hits: 1

Fresh off a temporary Twitter lockout, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene laid into the social media giant on Monday morning, saying God, not Twitter, is “the judge of humanity.”

On Sunday, Greene (R-Ga.),who has embraced QAnon, baselessly claimed that the Nov. 3 election in Georgia had been “stolen” in a tweet that was restricted by Twitter “due to a risk of violence,” among other restricted tweets posted on Sunday. Twitter also added a label to those tweets, saying her claims of “election fraud [are] disputed.”

A Twitter spokesperson told POLITICO on Monday that her account was “temporarily locked out” due to violations of Twitter’s policies that govern election misinformation. That meant she wasn’t able to tweet, only able to send direct messages and read her feed, according to a policy the spokesperson referenced.

The lockout lasted 12 hours, according to the spokesperson, and did not affect her official congressional Twitter account.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 after President Donald Trump gave a speech in front of the White House calling on supporters to “be strong.” In the wake of the violence, Twitter suspended tens of thousands of accounts, includingPresident Donald Trump’s permanently.

In a 14-tweet thread on Monday morning addressed to Twitter, Greene lambasted the company for banning Trump from its platform and for its content policies.

“The tweets that you deem ‘appropriate’ and ‘safe’ and ‘true’ compared to tweets you deem ‘inciting violence’ and ‘spreading false information’ and ‘claims of election fraud is disputed’ are so many times, in the opinion of many, quit hypocritical and false,” Greene said in the thread. “Without debate of ideas, opinions, and arguing truth, Twitter and similar police state platforms will eventually lose.”

This isn’t the first time a social network has taken action on her posts.

In September, a Facebook spokesperson said the companyremoved a photo she posted of her holding a gun next to images of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) that called on people to “go on the offense against these socialists.”

The freshman lawmaker, who POLITICO revealed in June has been in Facebook videos showing her expressing racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views, won a heavily Republican Georgia district. She has joined fellow freshman Lauren Boebert (R- Colo.) in a camp that has been highly supportive of Trump and delved into conspiracy theories, splintering the new GOP class.

Trump has called Greene a “future Republican Star.”

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/18/marjorie-taylor-greene-twitter-lockout-460187