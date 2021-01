Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 23:03 Hits: 3

The website for the social media platform Parler reappeared on Sunday after Amazon last week suspended the site from its web hosting service.The website shared a new message from Parler CEO John Matze asking "Hello...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/534650-parlers-website-reappears-online