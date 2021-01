Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 04:08 Hits: 9

The FBI is screening all 25,000 National Guard troops heading to D.C. as fears mount among defense officials that those responsible for security at the inauguration could participate in an insider attack, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/534669-fear-of-insider-attack-prompts-additional-fbi-screening-of-national