Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

Law enforcement officials seeking out participants of the riot at the Capitol last week have one big leg up: a plethora of social media posts and data of the suspects they're searching for. Wides...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/534515-social-media-posts-cellphone-data-aid-law-enforcement-investigations-into