Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 15:12 Hits: 5

Photographs of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter, went viral Friday after social media users were able to catch glimpses of notes he was holding as he walked outside the White House following a meeting wi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/534564-mypillow-ceo-photographed-holding-notes-after-trump-meeting