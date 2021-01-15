Photos of the week ending Jan. 15, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 11:12 Hits: 0

The aftermath continues this week following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The buildings and grounds have now been occupied by thousands of National Guard troops, and the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”

Our photojournalists have been at the center of it all. Here’s the week in photos:

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5894391 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5894391" ); playerInstance_5894391.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/sqblY0C5", }) var playerInstance_5894391 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5894391" ); playerInstance_5894391.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/sqblY0C5", })

Police officers salute their fallen brother, Officer Brian D. Sicknick, as the procession of his hearse passed the U.S. Capitol on Sunday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. David Cicilline , D-R.I., speaks with reporters after stepping off the House floor on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)A U.S. Capitol Police officer talks with members of the Maryland National Guard outside the Capitol office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., on Monday (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Workers hang flags on the West Front facade for the inauguration as a man carries an impeach sign past the Capitol on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A U.S. Capitol Police officer signs a memorial book in the Russell Senate Office Building for Officer Howard Liebengood on Tuesday. Liebengood died by suicide on Saturday, days after the attack. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)National Guard troops arrive at the East Front of the Capitol on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Members of the National Guard stand at attention on the East Front of the Capitol on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)National Guard troops rest in the Capitol Rotunda as the House votes on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)National Guard troops walk through a doorway on the first floor of the Capitol decorated for the inauguration on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Reps. Michael Waltz , R-Fla., and Vicky Hartzler , R-Mo., deliver pizza to members of the Delaware National Guard in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A bouquet of flowers rests on the House steps as Rep. Hank Johnson , D-Ga., walks up to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. John Katko , R-N.Y., looks up in the Capitol Rotunda before the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Katko is one of 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)National Guard troops take a selfie in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)The unsigned article of impeachment is pictured before the engrossment ceremony in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., holds up the signed article of impeachment during the engrossment ceremony in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending Jan. 15, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/15/photos-of-the-week-ending-jan-15-2021/