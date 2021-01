Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 00:58 Hits: 15

John Weaver, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Republican political action committee The Lincoln Project, said Friday that he sent "inappropriate" sexually charged messages to multiple men and issued an apology for his behav...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/534536-lincoln-project-cofounder-acknowledges-sending-inappropriate-sexual-messages