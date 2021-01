Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 16:52 Hits: 0

A coalition of health and technology organizations are working to develop a digital COVID-19 vaccination passport to allow businesses, airlines and countries to check if people have received the vaccine....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/534228-tech-coalition-working-to-create-digital-covid-19-vaccination-passport