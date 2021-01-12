Republicans begin turning on Trump

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021

President Donald Trump’s impeachment firewall has begun to crack.

A day before the House is set to charge Trump with ‘willful incitement of insurrection’ — the gravest allegation ever lodged against a sitting president — fissures in the Republican Party Tuesday threatened to transform the vote into a resounding bipartisan rebuke.

And after Vice President Mike Pence officially rejected Democrats’ demands he forcibly remove Trump by using the 25th Amendment, the House will move forward with impeachment Wednesday, this time with key Republican support.

“The facts are very clear — the president called for this seditious attack,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night. “Removal of the president is an unprecedented action but it is required because it is an unprecedented moment in history.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, punctuated the GOP defections Tuesday night with a statement announcing her support for impeachment and accusing Trump of being singularly responsible for the mob that led a deadly and destructive march to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney said in a statement. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

In another significant turn of events, the top two congressional Republicans — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — have privately signaled they too are furious and open to punishing Trump in some way for his role inciting the violence that led to five deaths, including one police officer.

McConnell has indicated Trump’s actions qualify him for removal from office, according to a source familiar with his thinking. McCarthy, perhaps Trump’s most loyal ally on the Hill, has privately said he remains opposed to impeachment but has asked GOP lawmakers whether he should pressure the president to resign, according to a Republican lawmaker.

Cheney's public support was quickly interpreted across Capitol Hill as a sign that more GOP lawmakers could break ranks and back impeachment — and potentially foreshadowed a splinter in a Republican Party that has become nearly solely defined by its fealty to Trump. It also offers further evidence of the fury that’s been intensifying among lawmakers of both parties, who were in personal danger on Wednesday in the Capitol.

The House passed a resolution by a 223-205 margin late Tuesday calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment despite the vice president formally rejecting the idea in a letter to Pelosi hours earlier.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with the Constitution,” Pence said in a letter to Pelosi.

Now the House will move to impeach Trump on Wednesday, one week after he goaded on a mob of his supporters, urging them to march to the Capitol and stop the “rigged election” from being certified.

And in a sign of how rapidly Congress is moving, Pelosi named the impeachment managers Tuesday night before the House even voted. The nine House Democrats, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), will prosecute the case against Trump during the Senate trial.

Trump himself has remained defiant even as a growing faction of his party has blamed him for Wednesday’s violence. Speaking in Texas Tuesday afternoon, Trump delivered an ominous warning that the effort to remove him would “come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for."

But Trump’s failure to retreat from his attempt to overturn the election has only fueled the strife within the congressional GOP, which has been cleaved in half in the days since the president encouraged armed rioters to march on the Capitol.

Cheney's support for impeachment is a sharp break from McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise — who both backed Trump’s effort to overturn the election on the floor last week. Scalise confirmed Tuesday night he would vote against impeachment.

But it’s unclear how Cheney’s public endorsement will change the calculation for Republicans who have been privately dismayed, or even outright enraged, at the president. Republican leaders do not plan to whip their members to oppose Trump’s impeachment this time, in contrast with the GOP’s stance in 2019.

Reps. Fred Upton of Michigan, John Katko of New York, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also signaled their support for impeachment Tuesday afternoon. Several other Republicans have indicated they’re leaning toward joining with Democrats, according to GOP sources.

Democrats privately said the growing chorus of pro-impeachment GOP voices further solidified their case to remove Trump despite him having a week left in office — offering a vastly different portrait than the 2019 impeachment vote, when not a single Republican broke ranks with their party on the House floor.

Although McCarthy remains opposed to impeachment, he has been scrambling behind the scenes about what to do next. He has polled members about asking Trump to resign, per a lawmaker, and is open to censure, according to a GOP aide, though Pelosi and other top Democrats have already rejected that idea.

McConnell (R-Ky.) has refrained from commenting publicly about the impeachment proceedings but the source familiar with his thinking expects him to discuss the matter with the Senate Republican conference. The New York Times first reported Tuesday that McConnell has told associates he believes the president committed impeachable offenses.

A spokesperson for McConnell did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

The Democrats’ effort to remove the president for an unprecedented second time has left some on Capitol Hill concerned about the potential divisiveness of the step. Lawmakers of both parties fear the impeachment vote will again inflame the pro-Trump mob who stormed the Capitol last week and terrorized lawmakers and staff and which resulted in dozens of injuries and five deaths, including a police officer.

But Democrats, including Pelosi, say they have no choice but to deliver a firm rebuke against Trump. Nearly every House Democrat has signed onto the effort to impeach.

The House Judiciary Committee, in an official pre-impeachment staff report released Tuesday evening, said impeachment was the last remaining tool in Congress’ arsenal.

“The House has taken every step short of impeachment to contain the danger. Now it is time to consider this last, grave, necessary step,” the panel wrote.

The Judiciary report also emphasized that it was urgent for Congress to impeach and remove Trump even with his term ending so soon. For one, the panel indicated, the Senate has the power to disqualify Trump from holding office in the future. And more importantly, they said, a president shouldn’t be immune from accountability simply because his term is almost done.

“This message must be sent even on the President’s last day in office,” the report reads.

Olivia Beavers, Melanie Zanona and Quint Forgey contributed to this report.

