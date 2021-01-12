Read Liz Cheney's full statement in support of Trump's impeachment

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 23:14 Hits: 2

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the third-highest ranking Republican leader in the House, announced Tuesday that she'll vote to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in inciting a deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week.

You can read Cheney's original statement here, or view the full text below.

"On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.

"Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.

"I will vote to impeach the President."

