Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 19:22 Hits: 15

An Iowa supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory has been charged in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, with a federal charging ...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/534273-qanon-supporter-who-chased-police-officer-up-capitol-stairs-charged