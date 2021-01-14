The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘White Rage’

In the book “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide,” Carol Anderson reframes the conversation about race, methodically chronicling the powerful forces that have historically impeded Black progress in America. She speaks with Mary C. Curtis about the insurrection at the Capitol, voter suppression, and where this country is headed.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/white-rage/

