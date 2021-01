Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have introduced a bill to award Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his role in protecting lawmakers against the mob of President Trump’s supporters that breached the U.S. Capitol....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534237-lawmakers-introduce-resolution-to-award-capitol-police-officer-congressional