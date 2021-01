Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 13:52 Hits: 1

President Trump has reportedly instructed his aides to cease payments to his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani following weeks of efforts aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534192-trump-tells-aides-not-to-pay-giulianis-legal-fees-report