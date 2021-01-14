Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 00:26 Hits: 2

These days, every day feels historic. But Jan. 13, 2021, is a big one: The House impeached President Donald Trump for a second time, making him the only president to be impeached twice. During a pandemic. That’s new too. With thousands of National Guardsmen stationed inside the Capitol, protecting lawmakers against a repeat of the violent attack on Jan. 6. And Capitol Police face the music, with an inspector general report looking into what happened during that Jan. 6 riot. Lindsey McPherson, Jim Saksa and Chris Marquette break it down for us.

Show Notes:

The post The Transition: ‘It was surreal’: A second impeachment, in the time of COVID-19 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/the-transition-it-was-surreal-a-second-impeachment-in-the-time-of-covid-19/