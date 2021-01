Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

First-term Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Wednesday President Trump has "tarnished" his legacy and has no future in Republican Party politics.Speaking on Fox News, Mace, who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, said the president and some of his GOP...

