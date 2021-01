Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 21:44 Hits: 4

Reps. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) became the seventh and eighth Republicans to announce they would vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday over his role in last week’s violent Capitol Hill riot.Meijer and Gonzalez both...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534115-seventh-and-8th-house-republicans-announce-vote-to-impeach-trump