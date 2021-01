Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Rep. Tom Rice (R- S.C.) explained his surprise vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, calling Trump's behavior on the day the U.S. Capitol was breached and in the week since “inexcusable.” Rice was one of ten Republicans who joined...

