Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that starting next week, lawmakers will face hefty fines if they refuse to go through newly installed metal detectors to enter the House chamber....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534165-pelosi-announces-lawmakers-will-be-fined-if-they-bypass-metal-detectors-to