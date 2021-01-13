In their words: What GOP members are saying during impeachment debate

Articles

Wednesday, 13 January 2021

House Republicans made little effort to defend the actions of President Donald Trump during a procedural debate Wednesday morning over impeaching the president following the violent riot at the Capitol last week.

The House, under Democratic control , is all but certain to impeach Trump — for a second time — on Wednesday afternoon.

The House previously impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but the Senate acquitted him of both charges.

