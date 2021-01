Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday called President Trump a "clear and present danger" to America as she made an impassioned appeal to lawmakers to support impeaching him for inciting the violent mob attack on the Capitol one week ago....

