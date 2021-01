Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 19:58 Hits: 9

Newly sworn-in Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) referred to President Trump as the “white supremacist-in-chief” in her remarks on the House floor on Wednesday as the lower chamber prepares to impeach the president for a second time.“St. Louis and I rise...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534084-rep-bush-calls-trump-a-white-supremacist-president-on-house-floor