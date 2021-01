Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:32 Hits: 9

A group of conservative lawmakers are plotting to oust House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.) from her leadership role, citing issues with her announcement that she would vote to impeach President Trump for inciting last week's riot at...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534094-house-conservatives-plot-to-oust-liz-cheney