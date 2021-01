Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 19:15 Hits: 3

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, stopped Trump from joining fringe social media platforms Parler and Gab after he was banned from Twitter, according to a ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534069-kushner-stopped-trump-from-joining-parler-gab-after-twitter-ban