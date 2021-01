Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 19:26 Hits: 7

President Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, said that his former boss can't admit to making mistakes because "his manhood is at issue here."Kelly made the dig during a conversation wi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534073-kelly-says-trump-cant-admit-to-making-mistakes-his-manhood-is-at