Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 04:53 Hits: 10

YouTube said on Tuesday night it was barring new content from being posted on President Trump's channel for at least a week over a violation of its policies, the latest move by a social media giant to crack down on the pr...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/533964-youtube-temporarily-bars-posting-of-new-content-on-trumps-channel