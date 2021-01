Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 04:28 Hits: 9

The House on Tuesday passed legislation calling on Vice President Pence to tap his constitutional authority to remove President Trump from office in response to the president’s role in the deadly mob attack on the Capitol last week.Rep. Jamie Raskin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533955-house-passes-bill-calling-on-pence-to-remove-trump