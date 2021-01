Articles

With slim majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats are likely going to rely heavily on budget reconciliation to pass major legislation. What is budget reconciliation and how does it work? CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt break it down.

