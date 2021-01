Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 16:20 Hits: 3

George Erwin Jr., a former Henderson County Sheriff, rescinded his support for new-elected Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), saying Cawthorn’s words played a role in the deadly riot that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday.Erwin was set to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533806-former-sheriff-regrets-supporting-madison-cawthorn-after-he-inflamed-capitol