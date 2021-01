Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 09:00 Hits: 12

Emmalyn Shaw — the managing partner at Flourish, the socially minded venture capital fund founded by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar — joins the podcast to talk fintech in our latest investor interview with Amias Gerety.

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post Making fintech flourish appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/making-fintech-flourish/