Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 22:18 Hits: 3

Rep. Greg Stanton plans to introduce a bill that will mandate that Capitol Police officers use body cameras, part of the legislative response after pro-Trump rioters raided the Capitol last week.The Arizona Democrat announced he will unveil&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533710-house-democrat-to-introduce-bill-requiring-capitol-police-to-use-body-cameras