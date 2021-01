Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 23:16 Hits: 3

Newly sworn-in Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) said on Monday that he’s “strongly considering” impeachment after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol last week.“When it comes to impeachment, it’s something we’re strongly considering at this point,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533725-michigan-gop-lawmaker-says-hes-strongly-considering-impeachment