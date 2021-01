Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 21:38 Hits: 3

Former Trump National Security Council member Fiona Hill on Monday said that President Trump's "actions have put us on the brink of civil war" after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol last week. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533702-former-trump-official-fiona-hill-presidents-actions-have-put-us-on