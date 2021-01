Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 00:52 Hits: 5

President Trump on Monday declared an emergency in Washington, D.C., and ordered federal assistance to supplement efforts to prepare for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration later this month.The move came after...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533746-trump-makes-emergency-declaration-ahead-of-biden-inauguration