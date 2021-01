Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 04:21 Hits: 2

Outgoing Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund accused House and Senate security officials of hindering multiple efforts before and during the Capitol riots to call in the National Guard.Sund ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533584-outgoing-capitol-police-chief-accuses-house-senate-security-officials-of